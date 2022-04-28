Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): In this era of 10-minute food delivery apps, a certain community in Tamil Nadu has to cross thick forests on foot and dangerous waters on makeshift boats for several hours every fortnight to buy rations for their families.

The daunting efforts of the Kani tribe to fetch food, though inspirational for the readers, also expresses the dichotomy of how people living close to a bustling city like Tirunelveli have to perilously struggle for basic needs. The community lives in the scenic surroundings of the Karaiyar Dam in Papanasam. A thick jungle and a huge water reservoir surround them making the place a replica of the Amazon Rain Forests even though it is barely 50 kilometres away from the city.

Exclusive: To buy food, this community has to travel 60 hours every fortnight

For the tribesmen, every alternate weekend brings with it a rigmarole where they don't know if they will return home alive. The tribe comprising just 24 members of seven families lives in Injikkuzhi, 10 kilometres inside the forest area from the Karaiyar dam. They are an agrarian community and cultivate bananas, chillies and other tuber varieties. Every second Friday, the men team up to get rations and other basic supplies. They set off on foot in the morning through the jungle risking attacks from the wild animals to cross through the tough forest terrain.

They reach the reservoir at around 3 pm where the real daunting task faces them -- crossing the four-kilometre stretch of the Karaiyar reservoir. While the forest department has a boat for them, it doesn't have the fuel. The officials demand diesel from the men who barely have the money to buy rations. As such, the men jump onto their own makeshift boats and perilously row through the river full of crocodiles for the next two hours.

After reaching the other shore, the men stay for the night in Chinna Mailar at their relatives' home. On Saturday, they buy their rations and other essential supplies and again stay the night. The return journey begins on Sunday morning. If the weather is friendly they are back home in three days, however, if it rains the men have to stay put as they cannot risk crossing the Karaiyar reservoir. This roughly-60-hour ordeal twice a month is part of their lives. The children of this tribe want to study and get a better life. But given the tedious journey, their elders have to take to fetch food, Children cannot even think of doing the same to reach a school

Also read: Pregnant tribal woman carried on makeshift stretcher for 4 km