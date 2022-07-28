Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 44th Chess Olympiad open at a grand function held at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, actor Rajinikanth and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur were among those present at the ceremony.

The Prime Minister had launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on June 19. "There are many temples in Tamil Nadu with beautiful sculptures that represent different sports. Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with Chess. The state has produced many Chess masters. It's home to a vibrant culture and the oldest language 'Tamil'", the Prime Minister said at the inauguration event.

The torch travelled to 75 iconic locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20,000 kilometres and culminating in Mahabalipuram before it heads to the FIDE Headquarters, Switzerland. The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held from July 28 to August 10 with the registration of 187 countries, a world record in terms of the number of participating countries in a single edition of the Olympiad.

India was handed hosting rights in April when FIDE decided to shift the event outside the original host country, Russia. And since then, AICF has been putting in Herculean efforts, working round the clock, in preparation for this grand event which is happening in India for the first time ever.

The Nehru Indoor Stadium here sparkled with classy lighting, and a sense of excitement was palpable during the inaugural event on Thursday for the 44th Chess Olympiad. The sprawling arena in downtown Chennai was buzzing with fresh ideas represented in the form of elegant decor with the undercurrent being the nerve-wracking game of chess. On his arrival here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome with performances by musicians and percussionists all along the route he took by road to reach the venue, the Nehru stadium.

Modi sported a shawl and dhoti with a chessboard design border. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wore a silk-like yellow shirt, dhoti and an 'Angavastra' (shawl). BJP's Tamil Nadu unit's art and culture wing organised music and traditional dances to welcome Modi. Petals were showered on Modi's car by enthusiastic supporters, who gathered on both sides of the road while he was on his way to the stadium from INS Adyar.

The Prime Minister took a chopper from the airport to reach the Naval helipad near the Marina beach. 'Vanakkam Modi' (Greetings, Modi) trended on Twitter here. In the stadium, sand artist Sarvam Patel created magic with his skill by interspersing ancient Mamallapuram shore temple, the game of chess and the host nation India, besides that Prime Minister Modi and Stalin. The FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad commences on July 28 and ends on August 10.

Indian chess icon Vishwanathan Anand handed over the chess torch, that travelled across the nation, to Chief Minister Stalin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chess champions joined in receiving the torch. The classy lighting displayed multiple colours everywhere and the magic of light embossed on the foreground a grand, big chessboard and the flags of participating countries.

The stadium's dais was decked with king-sized brightly coloured chess pieces of king, bishop, rook, queen, knight and pawns. A special dance song "Vanakkam Chennai, Vanakkam Chess", was screened. An audio-visual on the theme of sand-sculpting captured the game of chess to be played in Tamil Nadu's historic seaport town of Mamallapuram.

With an orchestra playing pulsating music, teams from dozens of countries including Japan, China, Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Austria, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, and Barbados were welcomed to unceasing rounds of applause in the stadium. 'Jai Ho' was among the Indian instrumental music played while 'Vande Mataram' was rendered. All the eight forms of Indian classical dance, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchupudi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, Sattriya and Bharathanatyam were performed.

People who gathered for the inaugural also revelled in the musical treat of Chennai-based musician Lydian Nadhaswaram. FIDE anthem was played and a pledge was taken by participants. A presentation on the ancient culture and civilisation of Tamil Nadu was spiced with energising drama, music and dance and it was a key highlight of the event. It became peppy with the familiar stentorian voice of top actor Kamal Haasan's voice-over.

It captured milestones in every sphere including, language, literature, art, architecture and the military might of the imperial Cholas. The still in use oldest dam Kallanai, built across River Cauvery about 2000 years ago by Karikala Chola in Thanjavur District and the use of terracotta pipes for irrigation in the days of yore were among the many nuggets presented.

The chess players from far and wide, lovers of the indoor sport who assembled from distant places and all those who gathered were awe-struck by the glittery start to the international sports event. Top actor Rajinikanth was among the star invitees who were present. (Agency inputs)