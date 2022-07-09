Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Water Resources Department has commenced inspection of dams in the state, following the state government's directive. Tamil Nadu has 90 dams and a combined storage capacity of 224 tmcft and presently water levels in these dams are at 132 tmcft. It is to be noted that the catchment areas of major dams in Tamil Nadu are located in Western Ghats which get heavy rains during the monsoon.

The southwest monsoon has already commenced in May in neighbouring Kerala and this has led to the catchment areas of dams in Tamil Nadu receiving rains. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy and copious rains in Tamil Nadu during the northeast monsoon which is due at September end. The Water Resources Department has already constituted a Dam Safety Review panel for a comprehensive review of the safety of the situation.

Also read: Harike water poisoned: Advisory issued by Water Resources Department

According to officials in the department, the inspection team has advised modernising the shutters of the Poondi reservoir which is one of the major drinking water sources of Chennai city. The inspectors have also advised strengthening the embankments of the dam and its water channels before the advent of northeast monsoon. Officials of the Department told IANS that they have submitted a detailed report to the government regarding the reservoir. Pre-monsoon inspection of dams has already been commenced at Tiruchi, Coimbatore, and Madurai, an official said. (IANS)