Karur(TN): A village administrative officer(VAO) here was held for sexually assaulting a woman in a Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp in Karur on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Anburaj and was working as the VAO in the Sivayam North area under Krishnarayapuram taluk of Karur district.

According to the police, the accused entered the rehabilitation camp located in the Irumboothiripatti area and misbehaved with a 30-year-old woman. He also attempted to rape her, informed the officials. The victim lodged a complaint at the All Women's Police Station, based on which Anburaj was arrested on the night of October 2.