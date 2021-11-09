Coimbatore: Sangavi, hailing from Najappanur Village in Coimbatore district, has become the first medical student from Malasar tribal community. She cracked the NEET examination successfully, and has also become the first person to pursue any graduation from her community.

In her last attempt, she failed to clear the exam by mere six marks. Now, she will become the first doctor from her tiny village and community. Sangavi was also the first girl from her tribe to pass class 12.

Tribal Welfare minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj visited Sangavi and assured her that the government will provide full support for her higher studies and promised basic infra facilities for her village. He gifted the girl a laptop as a token of appreciation.