Villupuram (Tamil Nadu): A 31-year-old software professional has spent Rs 9.5 lakh from his personal funds to build a cement road in his native Nallavur village located near Vanur in Tamil Nadu. Chandrasekaran, a graduate working in the IT sector in Chennai, saved funds for his wedding, but used the same for laying a road for his Iswaran Koil street. He had done this as this road was repaired over 20 years ago and has been neglected all these years.

Referring to his contribution to his native village, Chandrasekaran said, "I am working as a senior technician in a private technology company in Chennai. The Iswaran Koil Street road in my village was repaired some 20 years ago. It is damaged to be used these days. It is very difficult even to walk on this road during the rainy season. Despite repeated requests to the government, they showed reluctance to repair the road on the pretext of lack of funds."

Chandrasekharan further stated that he contacted Vanur District Development Office after some friends advised him to seek repair of the road under the 'Namakku Naame' scheme. They told me to pay 50 per cent of the amount. This amount when calculated with GST included, reached 60 per cent of the total project estimate.

Also Read: Mass self immolation bid in Sharifpur, villagers demand paved road

"As a result, I decided to give the 9.5 lakhs that I had saved for my marriage to lay the road. I told my parents about it. Although they were also interested in laying the road, they were a little apprehensive about 'getting cornered by local politicians'. I encouraged them and made arrangements for the road. Regarding this, I contacted my friend Ezhumalai, who works in Villupuram District Collectorate, and gathered information," Chandrasekharan said.

Ezhumalai said that this project may be taken up with 100 per cent contribution under the Tamil Nadu government's 'Namakku Naame' scheme. He also helped to get administrative approval for the same. The construction of 290 metres of cement road was started last March and completed in one month. Road construction work was supervised daily by Vanur Rural Development Officer. The district administration has granted permission to construct this road at Rs 10.50 lakh. Chandrasekharan expressed his gratitude to Somasundaram and Selvaganapathi, who helped in getting permission from the Villupuram District Collectorate.