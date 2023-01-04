Perambalur (Tamil Nadu): Two people died and about 25 were severely injured in an accident on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway on Wednesday. A speeding car hit three vehicles in a row, one after the other while traveling toward Kodaikanal from Chennai.

The car first hit a two-wheeler with three people onboard near the Perambalur 3rd flyover. The bike got thrown off several meters away, injuring all three people on it. One person died, while two others sustained severe injuries. The deceased has been identified as Titus, while his injured friends were identified as Siva and Robin.

The same car then went on to hit two other cars on the opposite side of the Trichy-Chennai Highway. The driver of the car, identified as Praveen from Chennai, died on the way to the Perambalur Government Hospital.

The car further hit a passenger van traveling from Gujiliamparai in Dindigul district to Adiparashakthi temple in Melmaruvathur. The driver of the van was also severely injured, while over 20 passengers in this van also sustained injuries. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Perambalur Government Hospital.

Traffic on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway was affected for about 1 hour due to this tragic accident. The Perambalur city police are investigating the incident.