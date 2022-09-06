Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): A newborn covered in fluids, lying dead behind the school toilet was the last thing students from a higher secondary school in Bhuvanagiri here would have expected. The terrifying incident created a panic wherein a Class XI student gave birth in the toilet all by herself. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was scared of informing anyone about the pregnancy as she was accidentally impregnated by a Class X schoolboy.

The incident came to light after the students, who spotted the dead baby, informed the school authorities about it. The principal and other teaching staff immediately informed the Bhuvanagiri police, who rushed to the spot for inspection. Inspector Saraswathi and Sub-Inspector Santhosh sent the dead foetus for post-mortem and launched a probe into the incident.

On interrogation, the 16-year-old girl came forward and informed the officials about the incident. She said she started experiencing heavy pain while in the classroom on Thursday and rushed to the toilet. There she gave birth to the stillborn and used a pen to cut the umbilical cord of the baby. She thereafter disposed it of in the toilet and came back to the class without informing anyone about the incident.

Considering the circumstances, the police decided to immediately admit the girl to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have started interrogating the boy concerned as well as the family members of the girl. The police, however, have not registered a case yet as the girl has not lodged a complaint with them. Besides, both the victim and the accused are minors, further making the case difficult to act upon. The police are in a quandary as to what action would be appropriate in the matter as the investigation continues.