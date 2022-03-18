Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu Police have arrested Shahul Hameed in Tenkasi with a help of a drone camera. Shahul was hiding in a pond for the fear of the police. He hails from the Tenkasi district and several criminal cases are pending against him at the police station. The police were actively searching for him in an attempt to murder case.

Earlier, Shahul Hameed went to the Tenkasi Pachanayakkanpottai area and has threatened the public that no one should come into his area. Beer Mohammad, a resident of the area, was attacked by Shahul with a weapon when Beer was shepherding. The local resident got seriously injured and was sent to the hospital for treatment while the police were informed about the incident.

Later, Shahul Hameed, frightened by the police, went into a deep pool in the area and disappeared. Some women from the area told police, that someone is threatening them near the pond. Consequently, the police found Shahul Hameed lurking in the pond.

However, senior police officials were consulted as it was difficult to go down into the pool for the search of the culprit. Shahul Hameed, who was in the pond, swam in the water but the 'drone camera' operated by the police tracked him. Later, when he tried to escape, the police rounded him up and arrested him.

