Chennai: The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) FIR into the arrest of two persons from Tamil Nadu has revealed that they wanted to create an organization like the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and wage an armed struggle in the State.

As per the FIR, accused Naveen and Sanjai Prakash were arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police after country-made pistols, ammunition, and gun powder was recovered from their vehicle on May 19 earlier this year.

An FIR was registered by the police, but the case was then handed over to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 22 keeping in mind the gravity of the offense and ramifications on national security.

“During further investigation, it is revealed that the accused persons were inspired by LTTE, a proscribed terrorist organization, and wanted to create an organization similar to LTTE and wage an armed struggle in Tamil Nadu,” NIA’s FIR reads.

The agency has registered a case against them under various sections of the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. Both Naveen and Sanjai belong to the Salem district of Tamil Nadu and are 25 and 24 years old, respectively.

The duo has been charged under Section 25 of the Arms Act which punishes the accused for possession of any prohibited arms or ammunition and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act which relates to attempting to cause an explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

Earlier, in April the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 3.59 crore of four Indians allegedly involved in drugs and arms smuggling as part of a plan to 'revive' the banned Sri Lankan terror group LTTE that was militarily defeated by the island nation in 2009. (With agency inputs)

