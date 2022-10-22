Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu Marine Police has registered a case against Naval personnel in connection with a fisherman sustaining injuries after "warning shots" were fired at him, an official said here on Saturday. The FIR has been registered in Nagapattinam district by the marine police against Naval personnel for offenses including causing grievous injuries, the official said.

Reportedly, the personnel faces charges like attempts to murder as well. The fisherman sustained bullet injuries on October 21 when the Navy fired "warning shots" in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to prevent such incidents.

K Veeravel, who sustained injuries, hails from Vanagiri village of Mayiladuthurai district, and he was part of a group of 10 fishermen who had set out for fishing on the night of October 15. The Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). According to the Navy, warning shots were fired by its patrol ship at a suspicious boat as the vessel did not stop despite repeated warnings.

The incident occurred near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line on the Palk Bay and a probe was ordered by Naval authorities. The injured fisherman was rushed to a government hospital in Madurai and Stalin ordered financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for him. The rest of the crew safely returned to the shores and they are being enquired about by marine police authorities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced Rs 2 lakh for fisherman, Veeravel, who "sustained serious injuries after being shot by the Indian Navy this morning." "I have ordered to provide special treatment to Veeravel, a fisherman to who is undergoing treatment, and I have also ordered to give him Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," said Stalin.

However, Defence PRO Chennai tweeted, "On observing a suspicious boat in Palk Bay, Indian Navy ship on patrol fired warning shots. A crew onboard the boat got injured, evacuated to Govt Hospital, Ramanathapuram."

"The ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat. One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury. The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter," added Defence PRO tweet. (with Agency inputs)