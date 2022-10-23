Coimbatore: One person was charred to death inside a car after a gas cylinder inside the car exploded in the early hours of Sunday, police said adding that the incident took place in the Ukkadam area of Coimbatore. According to police, the deceased is yet to be identified.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the spot ADGP P Thamarai Kannan said that police are currently collecting evidence and a clear picture will emerge by Sunday evening. " We have set up six special teams to investigate the case," he added.

Police said that following the incident all the shops near the Kottai Easwaran Temple were closed and security was beefed up in the area. According to police sources tension is prevailing in the area as it is communally sensitive.

" Preliminary investigation revealed that a gas leak from the cylinder led to the explosion soon after the vehicle went past a speed breaker at high speed," police sources said. Forensic experts have reached the spot and are trying to find out whether the car ran on gas or the cylinder was just present in the vehicle apart from any other objects, police said. They also said that the vehicle was registered in Pollachi.