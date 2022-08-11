Chennai: Police have arrested a youth in a QR code scam in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. The accused has been identified as Sridhar (21) from Kannagi Nagar. The arrest was made after a complaint filed at Kannagi Nagar police station on August 3 by one Anand (39) from Thoraipakkam, who runs a tiffin shop in the same area. Anand complained that the amount sent by the customers through the QR code sticker linked to his bank account had not been credited to his account making him smell foul.

During an investigation by the police, it came to the fore that the money was going to the accused's bank account, who was later arrested by the police. As per police, the accused Sridhar is working in Home Guard Force in Thiruvanmiyur and has prepared a fake identity card disguising as a constable in Chennai Police. Investigation revealed that the accused has earned lakhs through the QR code scam.

In the last 15 days alone, it has come to light that Sridhar indulged in fraud in 7 shops by replacing QR codes without the knowledge of the shop owners. Police registered a case against Sridhar under 6 sections and arrested him. The police also seized the Bharat Pe QR code from him and produced him in the Alandur court.

