Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding with technology giant Google to facilitate easy English learning for state-run school students. The pact envisages use of an app 'Google Read Along' by government school students to read, understand, speak and write English easily, an official release here said.

The MoU between the School Education department and Google was signed at the Secretariat here. Chief Minister M K Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, top government and Google officials were present.

PTI