Coimbatore: The State Human Rights Commission, which conducted an inquiry based on a petition filed by Vijaykumar, imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on police inspector Meenambikai.

During the inquiry, State Human Rights Commission asked for proofs against Vijaykumar, which Inspector Meenambikai failed to produce. She had no definitive answers for the questions presented by the Enquiry committee. She violated the Judgement of the Supreme Court of India, as she failed to forward the complaint received from the original respondent (Vijaykumar's Wife) in front of the Family Welfare Committee, and she did not issue any notice for investigation against Vijaykumar. She arrested him without examining any witnesses and without considering his status, called him to the police station, and kept him in jail for five days.

The inquiry committee came to the conclusion that Meenambikai had committed a violation of Vijaykumar's human rights and that his arrest was not necessary, as he was not a hardcore criminal or didn't try to escape or evade the process of the law. It said "Vijaykumar was wrongly accused by Inspector Meenambikai and we are declaring him not guilty," the verdict read. It has also been ordered to pay this amount as compensation to the victim Vijayakumar within 4 weeks.

Earlier, Vijayakumar had filed a petition in the State Human Rights Commission and said, "They wrongly filed a case of dowry cruelty without properly investigating an ordinary family dispute and put me in jail and caused emotional distress. For this, State Human Rights Commission should take appropriate action against inspector Meenambikai".

Vijayakumar hails from Sirumugai SRS town. He was an engineer and worked abroad. Based on the complaint filed by his wife, in 2019, Thudiyalur All Women Police Station inspector arrested Vijayakumar after registering a case under various IPS sections including misappropriation of funds and dowry abuse. Vijayakumar was imprisoned for five days.