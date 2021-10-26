Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has sought to know about the functioning of departments and ongoing welfare schemes of both the state and as well as the centre, government sources here indicated on Tuesday.

In a letter to heads of departments, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu said the Governor, "wishes to know about the functioning of certain departments in the state and its ongoing welfare schemes of both the state as well as the union government."

The Chief Secretary requested the heads to be prepared to apprise the Governor, "about your department's ongoing welfare schemes of both the state and the union government."

A powerpoint presentation may also be prepared for the purpose and it is to be discussed before the presentation.

"The date and time will be intimated soon," the letter dated October 18 said.

Government sources indicated that the letter has been sent to department heads while Raj Bhavan sources declined to make a comment saying it is 'confidential.'

The letter from the Chief Secretary to the department heads assumes significance as the DMK, when it was in the opposition (2016-21) had staunchly opposed former Governor Banwarilal Purohit's review of state schemes and tour of districts.

The DMK had staged protests against Purohit, waved black flags and dubbed his action an attack on the state's autonomy.

Purohit, had, however, strongly defended his action saying it was within the framework of the Constitution.

Subsequently, Purohit, over a period of time, ceased to hold such review meetings though the AIADMK, which was then holding the reins of power, did not object to it.

In its reaction, the ruling DMK said there is nothing wrong in Governor Ravi seeking to know about the welfare schemes.

"In fact, it is the Governor's duty to know about welfare schemes," a DMK spokesperson told PTI.

When asked about his party's opposition to Purohit's review meetings when the AIADMK was in power, spokesperson J Constantine Ravindran said: "Only if the Governor interferes in the administration it is not acceptable. Without the knowledge of the Chief Minister, if the Governor directly instructs officials, that is unacceptable. This is, completely different. The Governor only wants to know about departments and welfare schemes implemented by them. There is absolutely nothing wrong in getting to know about such schemes. This is official."

On September 18, 2021 Ravi, was sworn in as Governor of Tamil Nadu. Previously, he had been Nagaland Governor.

A former IPS officer, he has worked in various capacities including in the CBI and the Intelligence Bureau.

The Congress party had then criticised the Centre for appointing him saying 'it is suspicious' since a former senior police official was chosen.

PTI