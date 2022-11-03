Chennai: The ruling DMK and its allies would focus on Governor R N Ravi 'not confining himself' to the Constitutional mandate of his office while demanding the Centre that he be recalled, party sources said here on Thursday. A petition to be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu to recall Governor Ravi would be broadly based on Constitutional provisions, its mandate for the office of Governor, and how the incumbent does not function within the set framework envisaging cooperative federalism.

The memorandum would underline that Ravi "is acting against" the letter and spirit of Constitutional principles of secularism as well and "is stoking communal hatred," ruling party sources here told PTI. It shall be made clear that he hindered the work of a government elected by the people, sources added.

The DMK has already started the process of getting the memorandum endorsed by its MPs and those belonging to alliance parties.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri had hit out at Ravi for acting like the representative of a political party. Allies of the DMK including the CPI(M) had accused the Governor of trying to create confusion in the State by echoing the BJP's stand on policy matters and other issues.

The DMK and its allies have a total of 50 MPs, 38 in the Lok Sabha and 12 in the Upper House. Sources said it is not clear if a member of the Lower House, belonging to a smaller party and elected on a DMK ticket in 2019 LS election would sign or not the petition to be submitted to Murmu. All the other 49 MPs would endorse the memorandum seeking Ravi's recall, sources added.

Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted: "I support the Petition to recall the Governor of Tamil Nadu that will be signed by the MPs belonging to the DMK, Congress and other parties of the alliance." He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, elected unopposed with DMK's support.

The DMK regime is at loggerheads with Ravi over pending Bills, his several remarks, like those on Sanatana Dharma and the recent Coimbatore explosion. The DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli' in its editorial on October 31 targeted Ravi for making a remark on "delay" in handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency.

Listing out similar cases in other States, the dates of occurrence and eventual transfer to the NIA, the ruling party daily said unlike such cases, the Coimbatore case was given to the NIA on the third day following the explosion. "What is the fault," the daily had posed.

Ravi's remark on the explosion is seen as the immediate cause that has prompted the DMK to up the ante against him.

The Tamil Nadu's ruling party had months ago demanded Ravi's recall in Parliament. (PTI)

