Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian Monday said the government will seek an explanation from Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Sivan on whether they followed the surrogacy rules. The couple recently welcomed twin babies reportedly born through surrogacy, four months after their marriage.

On Sunday, Vignesh posted pictures of the couple kissing the feet of the newborns. "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir& Ulagam," he wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan become parents to twin boys

While fans and celebrities started congratulating them, there were many who pointed out that the two have been married for only four months and claimed that the children were born through surrogacy. However, both Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan have been silent on the matter till now.

Also read: Video: Newlyweds Nayantara and Vignesh Shivan visit Tirumala Tirupati Temple

“The legalities surrounding surrogacy are a topic of discussion. There is already an issue over the egg cells. As per the rules, an adult married woman aged between 21 and 35 years can donate her egg with the permission of her parents or husband. We will ask the director of medical services to inquire whether they (Vignesh Sivan and Nayanthara) followed due process,” the minister said on Monday in response to a journalist who asked whether the couple had registered with the health department.