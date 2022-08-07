Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will soon establish a memorial at Tamil Nadu's Siruvayal in the Sivaganga district where Mahatma Gandhi met social reformer and Communist leader Jeevanandam, disclosed Chief Minister MK Stalin. It may be recalled that CPI State secretary R Mutharasan appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to set up a memorial at the place where the Mahatma met the young Jeevanandam. In turn, the Chief Minister reportedly assured the CPI State secretary of constructing the memorial.

It will be an honour for the government to construct a memorial for Jeevanandam at Siruvayal, he said while virtually addressing the 25th State conference of the Communist Party of India being held at Tirupur. He also said he would present veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu with the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award instituted by the State government on August 15.

The veteran leader Nallakannu dedicated his life to the service of the nation. The government takes pride in honouring this leader, Stalin said.

The Chief Minister claimed that two big threats to the country have emerged in the guise of disruption of social harmony and snatching the rights of the State away.

Some people don't want communal harmony in India, but they call us anti-nationals because we ask them to regard everyone, languages and places of worship on the same page without discrimination, he pointed out. Dravidianism is against communalism, casteism and santana. The Dravidian model of governance aims at inclusiveness and treating all equally, Stalin said. If the principles of the Dravidian model spread all over the country, then the country will become prosperous, he opined.

On the contrary, communalism, sectarianism and autocracy would destroy India, the Chief Minister said. He accused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of blaming the States on fuel prices and GST and said the Central government was not providing the compensation on time.

They are depriving the States of the right to education through the new education policy, he said. (With Agency inputs)