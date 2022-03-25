Chennai: As the economic crisis in Sri Lanka deepens, prices of essential commodities have risen sharply, resulting in people losing their purchasing power. Unable to survive amid the crisis in the country, several refugees have started flocking to Tamil Nadu. At this juncture, it comes as a huge relief to the Tamils in Sri Lanka that CM MK Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government is in touch with the Union government on the arrival of refugees from the crisis-ridden country. Stalin also hinted at talking to the Centre on how to handle the incoming refugees legally.

After a group of people including women and children fled the crisis-hit Island nation and arrived at Rameshwaram, the southern pocket of the State, DMK-government promised to ensure a new dawn for Sri Lankan Tamils. Meanwhile, Tamil political leaders have demanded that the Union government immediately grant permission to provide shelter and livelihood to Sri Lankan Tamils ​​coming to the State. Speaking to ETV Bharat on the issue, the leaders expressed their concerns:

What Political Leaders Say?

"As Tamils in Sri Lanka suffer from severe famine and poverty, the ruling DMK has lent its support to those who have no other choice but to return to Tamil Nadu as 'refugees' due to the famine. Further Chief Minister M.K Stalin's statement in the assembly that the government would provide legal assistance should be welcomed as a shower of mercy. We also request the TN government and people to support them till the situation improves," said K Veeramani, President of Dravidar Kazhagam.

"It is a matter of concern that Tamils ​​have been affected by the severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka and have begun to come to Tamil Nadu as 'aliens'. It is the duty of the government of Tamil Nadu to support such visitors without causing them any hardship. Moreover, the Coast Guard and the Indian Navy must bring back to safety the Sri Lankan Tamils ​​who are being unloaded helplessly in the coastal reefs along Tamil Nadu," said TTV Dinakaran, AMMK's General Secretary.

"The Tamil Nadu government should come forward to provide adequate facilities to the Eelam Tamils ​​who come to Tamil Nadu as refugees. Furthermore, I had recently met TN CM Stalin and briefed him on the imprisonment of women, children in refugee camps. The CM assured that he would talk to the union government and take appropriate steps to rectify the issue," said Panruti T. Velmurugan, MLA and Leader, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Party.

"It is even more cruel to prosecute and arrest Eelam nationals who have sought refuge in the motherland and are seeking refuge by sea or by boat. Under such circumstances, separating parents and children from them and putting them in prisons and camps is highly reprehensible," said Seeman, Chief Coordinator, Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Talking to ETV Bharat, VCK leader Sinthanai Selvan, MLA, said, "Sri Lanka's economy is in the throes of a genocide caused by the relentless civil war. As a result, Sri Lankan Eelam Tamils ​​have been severely affected and they continue to return to Tamil Nadu by sea to save their lives. Just as genocide brought them to Tamil Nadu as refugees, so too is the return of Tamil relations to Tamil Nadu as refugees due to the economic crisis."

"The entire Sri Lankan population has been the target of a major economic catastrophe due to the worst economic policy pursued by the Rajapaksa government in Sri Lanka. In this context, TN CM Stalin had mentioned in the assembly that it is the duty of Tamil Nadu and India to embrace the Tamils ​​who may consider TN as their motherland and seek refuge here. It is not acceptable to imprison those who can come like that. The TN government is ready for the task of uniting to comfort them," M. H. Jawahirullah, MLA, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi told ETV Bharat.

