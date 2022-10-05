Chennai: Tamil Nadu has invited Czech Republic based light aircraft manufacturer Evektor Aircraft to invest in the state, the state government said on Wednesday.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, T M Anbarasan during his visit to the MSV International Engineering Fair at Czech Republic was explained about the investment opportunities available in their country by the senior government officials.



Later, Anbarasan accompanied by senior officials of the MSME department visited the manufacturing facility of Evektor Aircraft during which the Minister invited them to invest in Tamil Nadu, an official release said here. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Secretary V Arun Roy, Finance department Additional Chief Secretary, Adhithya Senthil Kumar and senior officials were also present on the occasion. (PTI)