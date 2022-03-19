Chennai: Tamil Nadu agriculture and farmers welfare minister M.R.K Paneerselvam on Saturday presented the Rs 33,007 crore agriculture budget for 2022-23. This is the first full-fledged state agricultural budget since the DMK government headed by Chief Minister M.K Stalin assumed office in May last year. The budget featured schemes for the overall development of the farm sector, including one for self-sufficiency and farm growth in villages.

Panneerselvam, while presenting the budget, said the views of farmers and experts were sought and the budget was prepared based on their views, adding that the agriculture budget was the aspiration of farmers.

Key highlights of the budget

1. Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme scheme will be implemented at an outlay of Rs.300 crore in 3,204 village panchayats converged with Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam.

2. A sum of Rs 4,508.23 crore has been allocated to the state-run electricity entity, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation for providing free of cost electricity to farm pump sets.

3. Putting emphasis on the use of technology like IoT, drones and remote sensing, the budget also sought to ensure drone infrastructure application to be employed in the agricultural fields, to cope with a shortage of labourers in the state. In coordination with Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Tamil Nadu Drone Corporation, farmers will be trained at seven farmer's training centres for the use of drones in spraying pesticides and surveying the stages of crops, Minister said.

4. The state government will take steps to achieve 126 lakh Metric Tonne of food grains production in the year 2022-23.

5. Dryland Development Mission will be implemented at a total outlay of Rs.132 crore, covering an area of 7.5 Lakh acre in

3,000 dryland clusters to support the dryland farmers.

6. An amount of Rs.2,055 crore has been disbursed to 9.26 lakh farmers as compensation for the year 2020-2021, while the government allotted Rs.2,399 crore as state share of premium subsidy for this fiscal year 2022-23.

7. To promote organic farming, a sum of Rs.4 crore has been allocated.8. Tarpaulins will be provided to 60,000 farmers at subsidized cost at an outlay of Rs.5 crore

8. Coconut development scheme will be implemented at the cost of Rs.9 crore.

9. Tamil Nadu millet mission scheme will be implemented with a total allocation of Rs.92 crore. Pulses development scheme will be implemented at an outlay of Rs.60 crore, during 2022-23.