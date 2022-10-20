Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a state-level committee to evolve an action plan to conserve vultures, facing extinction in the state. The panel would set up vulture conservation breeding centres and rescue centres to cater to injured and sick vultures, besides preparing the Tamil Nadu Action Plan for Vulture Conservation (TNAPVC), according to Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Change & Forests Department.

Of the nine species of vultures recorded in India, four viz. oriental white-backed vulture, long-billed vulture, red-headed vulture and Egyptian vulture are found in Tamil Nadu. Slender-billed vulture, Himalayan vulture, Eurasian Griffon, Bearded vulture and Cinereous vulture are the other species found in India. The tenure of the committee will be for two years. It would also take steps to prevent poisoning of cattle carcasses, the principal food of vultures and suggest scientific management of carcass dumps and in addition, carry out sample analysis of cattle carcasses.

Management of wild animal carcasses in protected and non-protected areas, establishment of co-ordinated, well-established and efficient regulatory mechanism for a ban on drugs found toxic to vultures, participating in the nationwide vulture census, identifying locations of vultures, and developing the capacity to work on vulture census periodically are among the numerous tasks. The vulture population across Tamil Nadu will be monitored regularly and steps will be taken to enhance vulture safe zone network by creating vulture-safe zones in the state, she said.

The public will be sensitised on conserving vulture species and an awareness campaign will be launched in schools and colleges, she said. "There is a need to prioritise conservation of vultures to prevent the extinction of these iconic birds," Sahu said. Vulture population in India has been declining due to several reasons mainly due to adverse impact of certain veterinary drugs used for cattle treatment.

In order to provide a fillip to the vulture conservation in Tamil Nadu, the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department issued a Government Order on October 19, constituting a 10-member State Level Vulture Conservation Committee headed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden. The committee includes the Director of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Director of the Drug Controller Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.

The panel will also have experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Coimbatore and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) working in the field of vulture conservation. It would map the vulture population in the state for creating safe zones. (PTI)