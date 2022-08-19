Tiruvallur: Tamil Nadu Government has assured the family members of a minor girl, suffering from facial disfigurement due to a rare medical condition, of providing the cost of plastic surgery. The decision was taken after her family members approached the State Government as they were unable to bear her medical expenditure anymore.

The girl, hailing from Tiruvallur district had a normal childhood. But when she was three was three-year-old, she developed a black spot on her face. Initially, her parents thought that it was a normal blood clot and got her treated at a hospital in Egmore. However, her condition kept deteriorating.

Having already taken a loan of Rs. 40 lakh, her father was unable to bear her medical expenditure anymore. Then her family sought the State Government's help. After the CMO came to know about her ordeal, it immediately decided to provide support to her family.

Thiruvallur District Collector John Varghese then met the family and assured them that the State Government will provide full assistance to provide high-quality treatment of the child. As for the allegation by the child's mother that she was looked down upon by her teachers and no one in the school would talk to her, Varghese said an investigation will be conducted regarding the inconvenience caused to the girl in the school and appropriate action will be taken.

"After the completion of the child's medical treatment, the government will allocate a house for the child's family to live in," he added. The child's mother further alleged that they have changed eight houses in the past six years as nobody would agree to rent them their house due to the fear of the disease being contagious.