Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary on Tuesday sent a bizarre circular to the heads of all departments asking them to provide a status report on central & state welfare schemes being implemented in the state to Governor RN Ravi.

"The Governor of Tamil Nadu wishes to know about the functioning of certain departments in the State and ongoing welfare schemes of the State as well as the Union Government," wrote Chief Secretary Irai Anbu to the Secretaries, asking them to prepare presentations for the Governor.

He also asks the secretaries to prepare the list of schemes implemented by the state government, the status of the State schemes, details of the people who benefitted from those schemes and most importantly whether the scheme was successful or not. This comes after Governor RN Ravi's recent visit to Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri was the first to condemn the move and slammed the governor for overstepping his constitutional role.

"The governor has no role in monitoring, interfering in the working of the State government schemes and departments. It raises serious doubts whether the Governor is trying to strengthen the BJP in Tamil Nadu. BJP has been neglected by the people of Tamil Nadu and activities like this will make the matters worse for the party," he commented.

After condemnation poured in from various sections of society, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu's reaction on the issue has sparked a debate.

"A new governor has taken charge in the state. So I've sent a circular to department heads to prepare data regarding social welfare schemes. It's not fair to politicise this issue. People aware of the government functioning know this is a regular practice," he explained.

This very explanation was criticised by senior journalists and political observers in the state. "Never heard of such a communication being issued by TN Chief Secretary to the department heads to present a PowerPoint presentation to the Governor, but TN CS says this is a regular administrative process," wrote TV journalist Shabbir Ahmed.

RN Ravi had served in the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Intelligence Bureau. He had also served as the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee in the Prime Minister’s Office. The opposition criticised his appointment as state Governor, suggesting that his experience in intelligence may create problems in the state.

Earlier, there was a controversy when Former Governor Banwarilal Purohit conducted review meetings and inspections in the districts during the AIADMK Government. DMK, then the opposition, vehemently opposed Purohit's inspection and even protested against him.

This was seen as an unusual response from the DMK government which was in the past known for raising its voice for federalism and state autonomy. DMK founder Annadurai famously said that the goat does not require a beard nor a state Governor (Aatukku thaadium, nattukku goverrnorum thevai illai). Successive DMK Governments have earned the support and loyalty of the Tamil Nadu people by standing up for state rights.

In the early days, the DMK Government having referred to the Central Government as 'Ondriya Arasu' or Union Government as a move to demand federal rights, triggered condemnation from the BJP and has now turned to just empty rhetoric.

