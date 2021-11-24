Coimbatore: At an investment conclave presided by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed 59 MoUs for projects worth Rs 35,208 crore in various sectors, including aerospace and defence. The initiative claims to create job opportunities for over 76,795 people. In all, the government has taken up 82 initiatives, comprising 59 MoUs and 13 other projects for which foundation stones were laid.

Additionally, 10 commercial production launches entailing a total investment of Rs 52,549 crore were also announced by the TN government in an official release. The release stated that cumulatively, the initiative would create job opportunities for over 92,420 people, as these projects are spread across various regions of the state and cover about 22 districts. The projects comprise of several initiatives including the manufacture of spare parts and setting up of an aviation training institute at Salem. Fifty two other projects, cumulatively worth Rs 34,723 crore, include the establishment of Data Centres of companies like Adani Enterprises and Larsen and Tourbro. Electric vehicles, renewable fuel (Ethanol), stem-cell research were among the other projects.

During the conclave, the CM released the 'TN Fin-Tech Policy 2021', which encompasses features like a 'Fin Tech City' in Chennai and unveiled an Aerospace and Defense Handbook for enterprises involved in the sector. Additionally, an MoU was signed between the state-run TN Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Dassault Systems to set up a Centre of Excellence at an investment of Rs 212 crore, which is aimed at aiding the aerospace and defense sector enterprises in areas including design and research.

The 13 new expansion projects worth Rs 13,413 crore in fields, including solar power plants, manufacture of motor vehicle spare parts and data centres was also initiated by Stalin. These 13 initiatives are spread across Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengelpet, Virudhunagar (Textiles), Namakkal (Spinning Mill) and projected to bring employment opportunities to around 11,681 people.

Stalin also launched an upgraded single window '2.0' mobile app that has features like facilitation vis-a-vis approvals, current status and so on. This app is being looked at as a great help to the investors.

He also released a coffee table book to mark the culmination of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association (CODISSIA). Ministers, including Thangam Thennarasu (Industries) and T M Anbarasan (Rural Industries), top officials and industry captains were present at the event.

PTI