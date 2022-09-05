CHENNAI: A 29-year-old Tamil Nadu girl, who turned into a man due to hormonal changes, got married to a 39-year-old Bangladeshi woman at a traditional wedding ceremony here. Family members and relatives initially resisted, but eventually gave their consent for the marriage of Subhiksha Subramani to Tina Das, a Bangladeshi woman.

In fact, their love blossomed in Canada where their marriage was already registered. Subhiksha, who was born as a girl, started realising at the age of 19 that she was indeed a man due to certain changes that took place in her body. She has been working as a chartered accountant in Calgary, Canada, where she met Tina Das (39), who hails from a Bangladeshi Hindu family. Tina, after living with her husband for four years, realised that she is a lesbian. So, she left her husband. She also works as a caregiver at a hospital in Calgary.

Both Subhiksha and Tina became friends on social media. Eventually, they fell in love. They got married in Chennai on August 31 in the presence of family members. Born and brought up in Madurai, Subhiksha Subramani stayed in Qatar for some time. After that, she migrated to Canada. Subhiksha told her mother about the changes in her body. She consoled her that it would get better eventually. At one point, Subiksha and Tina announced in the house that they were going to get married. The parents, who initially objected to the decision, agreed after a few months. Accordingly, the marriage took place.

Subhiksha said, "I was born in Madurai. I grew up in Qatar. I felt like a man at the age of 19. Then I moved to Canada. My parents couldn't accept the change in my body initially. After counselling, they understood." Subiksha's mother Poorna Pushkala said, "I was shocked to hear about the change in my daughter's body. I was afraid of how our relatives in India would respond to this. I was also worried about how Subhiksha would live in this society and what would happen to her married life. At the same time, I thought that my daughter's happiness is important to me. So, I gave my consent to this marriage," she said.

Tina Das from Bangladesh said, "I was born and brought up in Maulibazar, Bangladesh. I was attracted to women from a young age. My parents came to know about this and tried to advise me. I was married at the age of 19. But, I did not want to live with him and broke up with him within 4 years. Because of this, my sister is angry with me. My family also severed contact with me. Then I met Subhiksha in Canada."The couple, who registered their marriage in Canada, will now travel across Southeast Asia before returning to Calgary. The fact that such an event has taken place in Chennai has caught everyone's attention.