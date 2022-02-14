New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition filed by Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras High Court order directing CBI probe into the suicide of Thanjavur girl student. The investigation, however, will be continued as per the High Court order.

It may be recalled that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police over a tragic incident involving a 17-year old girl. As per the complaint received by the NCPCR, the victim, a student from Ariyalur, pursuing her 12th grade in Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur, had allegedly attempted to end her life after being forced by school authorities to convert to Christianity.