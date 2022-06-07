Chennai: In a first, Tamil Nadu State Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled got a unique Museum of Possibilities designed exclusively for people with disabilities. Established by the State government at a cost of Rs one crore on about 2,500 sq feet area, the museum aims to be a prototype for accessible places in the city. Museum of Possibilities, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday, showcases, among numerous things, an inclusive house model to make life easy for the PwD (People with Disabilities).

"The museum is first of its kind in South India... it has been executed as a domain-specific model rather than disability-specific model," an official release here said. The live domain includes a model accessible home while the work domain outlines the communication, education, vocational and customised workplace solutions. And the play domain features leisure activities like gardening, sports, arts and music.

On April 21, the Chief Minister informed the Assembly that he would carry out an inspection of the office and activities of the Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled and work out solutions for the problems of the differently-abled. Accordingly, Stalin visited the Commissionerate and inaugurated the museum. He also interacted with the officials and the differently-abled persons.

The museum showcases the latest assistive aids and devices, arranged according to the live-work-play module on a wall-mounted unit with cubicles besides technological advancements catering to the disabled persons. Further, it has curated products from vendors across the country. Also, a dedicated space has been allotted in the museum to encourage and promote employment opportunities for the PwD. "The museum will be of immense help for those coming under the 21 types of disabilities," the release said.

The Chief Minister gave away welfare aids worth Rs. 9.5 crore to 7,219 beneficiaries under the choice-based system of providing assistive devices scheme. These include tricycles, wheelchairs, motorised sewing machines, hearing implements and motorised vehicles. State Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, secretary of Welfare of Differently Abled R Lalvena, Commissioner of Differently Abled Johny Tom Varghese and other officials participated in the occasion.