Namakkal: In a tragic incident, four persons died when firecrackers stockpiled in a house for selling, exploded in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the Moganur Metutheru area of the district.

The intensity of the blast was so powerful that the house was completely razed to the ground and several other houses in the vicinity were damaged, police sources said, adding, three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and heavy machines were used to extricate the bodies and those trapped in the rubble.

A police officer said, a person named Thillai Kumar, a firecracker shop owner living in the area, had purchased crackers and stored them in his house for sale for the new year sale. His house was razed to the ground due to the explosion. Those killed have been identified as Thillai Kumar, his wife Priya, his mother Selvi and a woman living next door. Thillai Kumar's five-year-old daughter sustained injuries. More than 10 houses in the area were damaged and five people sustained injuries who were sleeping in those houses were. A case was registered and a probe into the matter has begun, police said.