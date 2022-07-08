Thiruvarur (Tamilnadu): Teams from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) are carrying out raids across 49 locations linked to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) former food minister R Kamaraj and his associates since Friday morning, in connection with the Rs 58.44 crore disproportionate asset case.

The officials are conducting searches in different places in Tamilnadu including at the former minister's residence in Mannargudi in the Tiruvarur district and places belonging to his two sons and his close associates in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur.

In Mannargudi the officials are conducting a raid at the residence of R Kamaraj located at North street. Similarly, they are also conducting a raid at the residence of S Udhyakumar, an advocate and a relative of Kamaraj, at his residence on the Third street of Mannargudi. The DVAC sleuths are also conducting a raid on the premises of the father-in-law of M K Eniyan, the son of Kamaraj, located at Pookara Vastath Theru in Thanjavur.

According to a press release by DVAC after a detailed inquiry was made about the former minister acquiring assets disproportionate to his income in the name of his sons, and associates. It was found out that between April 1, 2015, to March 31, 2021, while he was the Food Minister he used his official position to acquire assets using illicit means.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: DVAC raids 58 places associated with former minister Velumani

Following this, an FIR was registered by the DVAC, Tiruvarur unit on July 7, 2022, under sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian penal code and various sections of the Prevention of corruption act. Former Minister R Kamaraj was mentioned as accused number 1 in the case. His sons Dr. M K Eniyan, Dr. K Inban, and his associates R Chandrasekaran, B Krishnamoorthy, and S Udhayakumar were mentioned as other accused in the FIR. Following the registration of the case, the searches are on 49 premises connected with the accused from the early hours of Friday. (With agency inputs).