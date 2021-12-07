Chennai: An extent of 5151.60 hectares in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, a wetland of ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological significance would become the state's 16th bird sanctuary, the government said on Tuesday.

The 'Kazhuveli' swamp region, situated in Vanur and Marakkanam taluks of Villupuram district would now be constituted as "Kazhuveli Wetland Birds Sanctuary," under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, a Government Order said.

The region is of "adequate ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological significance, for the purpose of protecting, propagating and developing wildlife and its environment," the GO dated 6 December 2021, released on Tuesday said.

The Kazhuveli brackish water lake, the wetland areas fall under a string of villages including Nadukuppam, Seyyankuppam, Chettikuppam, Anumandai, Urani, Keelputhupattu and Koonimedu in the two taluks.

A notification would be published both in English and Tamil in Tamil Nadu Government Gazette and in Tamil in the District Gazette of the Villupuram District, the order added.

According to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, notified in 1936 during the British era, was the first sanctuary for birds in India.

It is located about 55 kilometers from Tambaram, the key southern suburb of Chennai.

Totally, there are 15 bird sanctuaries including the Pulicat and Karikili in the state. The Kazhuveli would be the 16th sanctuary in the state.

