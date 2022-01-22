Chennai: Continuing the rise in new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Saturday breached the grim 30,000-mark by adding 30,744 infections to 31,03,410 till date, according to the Health Department.

A total of 33 people succumbed to the virus and took the death toll to 37,178 so far, a bulletin said here.

Recoveries aggregated to 28,71,535 with 23,372 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 1,94,697 active cases.

The last time when the State saw its daily infections crossing 30,000 was on May 13, 2021.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 6,452 followed by Coimbatore 3,886, Chengalpet 2,377, Kanyakumari 1,266, Salem 1,080, Tiruvallur 1,069, Erode 1,066, Tiruppur 1,014 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

A total of 1,55,648 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,04,45,762, the bulletin said.

Those who tested positive today included 26 returnees from other places across the country, said the bulletin.

PTI