Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday alleged that there is a well-orchestrated campaign and a conspiracy to dethrone the DMK government in the state by those allergic to the Dravidian Model of Governance. This comes after the exodus of north Indian workforce following the spread of fake videos of attacks on them which have taken inter-state political overtones.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at Nagercoil, Stalin said, “They are plotting various plans to somehow bring a bad name to the government with the intention of dislodging it. They are always thinking where to create mob violence, caste conflict, communal trouble day in and day out.”

“Rattled at the loss of relevance and livelihood if this government continues in office, those who are out to divide the country have started hurling dust on us. Our Dravidian model of governance having captivated the people is unpalatable for them. We have earned accolades not only from the Tamils here, but from leaders of other states as well as Tamils across the globe,” Stalin said.

There is a context to Stalin's outburst of a conspiracy. Unmistakably, he is referring to the fake videos on attack on migrant workers in which the hand of a top BJP functionary in Uttar Pradesh has come to light. While most workers from the north were leaving in large numbers for the Holi festival, the manufactured videos have created a political furore in Bihar with the BJP attacking both the Nitish Kumar government and the DMK administration here.

And in an unprecedented move, the Bihar and Jharkhand governments have deputed a team of officials to ascertain the facts, despite Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendrababu making it clear that the videos were fake. The fake videos and its fall out has forced the Tamil Nadu government to engage in firefighting to quell rumours and the police have formed special teams to nab those spreading false news and registered cases against the editor of Hindi daily 'Dainik Bhaskar' and Prahsank Kumar Umrao of the BJP among others.

Quite significantly, the fake videos started surfacing a day after Stalin's 70th birthday public meeting in which he pledged to bring about political change at the Centre through a secular alternative along with the Congress. Interestingly, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal was also in attendance besides Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

Reiterating his resolve to remove the BJP from power at the Centre, Stalin recalled what he had said at the March 1, meeting, “We have to protect not only Tamil Nadu, but the country as well. For this, leaders of all secular parties have to join hands, keeping aside every other issue among us and giving up prestige. If there is opposition unity, we can save the country.” “Assured of your support, I am carrying out that task and accomplishing it,” he added.

Meanwhile, DMK MP and former Union Minister A Raja charged the BJP with attempting to create tension through fake news for political mileage. But, its plan failed miserably. “While the BJP's politics of calumny is affecting the peace of migrant workers, Lok Janshakti president Chirag Paswan playing second fiddle to the saffron party in Tamil Nadu is condemnable. When they have been exposed, they have roped in Chirag as a consolation for their disappointment,” Raja, also Deputy General Secretary of the ruling DMK, said in a statement. “It is better for Chirag Paswan to confine his politics of being a B-Team to the BJP within Bihar and need not step into Tamil Nadu with such poisonous thoughts,” he warned.