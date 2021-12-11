Salem: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched and inaugurated new welfare schemes in Salem on Saturday.

He inaugurated 83 completed works worth Rs 38.52 crore under 12 departments and laid the foundation for 60 projects worth Rs 54 crore.

The Chief Minister also launched welfare schemes worth Rs 168.64 crore and handed over to 30,837 beneficiaries on Saturday.

He further launched 'Namakku Naame Scheme' and Urban Employment Scheme.

With Salem being the famous city to manufacture anklets, funds were allocated for the 100 anklets manufacturers to initiate their startups with all the needs they require. Added to that, to increase the employment of the youngsters of Salem district, an IT park is to be inaugurated on Salem.

Announcements made by him on Saturday included, at a cost of Rs 530 crores, underground sewerage systems in the areas of Salem Municipal Corporation that did not have them until now, spread over 520 kilometers.

His other announcements included the development of rail over-bridges in Ammapettai, lakes and a sports stadium, as well as improvement of roads.

"An integrated textile park will soon come up in Salem for industrial growth and for creating more job opportunities. A software park will also be set up at Karupur. This is the first phase, a beginning and many more schemes are set to come up in a phased manner.," Stalin said.

Significantly, during his speech the CM made an indirect reference to the previous AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, saying, "There was a government, I do not like to talk politics and there is no necessity for it", reiterating however that his government worked for people belonging to all sections in the society, regardless of whether they voted 'for us' or not.

Salem, located in the western borders of Tamil Nadu, is home to former Chief Minister K Palaniswami and is widely considered a stronghold of the main opposition party in the state, the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

