Tiruvallur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday disbursed loans worth of Rs.2,750 crore to a total of 58,463 Women Self Help Groups (SHG). Around 7.5 lakh women across the state will be benefited from this scheme.

Addressing the beneficiaries in the event at Tiruttani, CM Stalin Said, "The Women SHG was launched first time in India by former DMK government led by M Karunanidhi way back in 1989, in the Dharmapuri district. Now there are around 7.2 lakhs women in the SHG." he said.

He added that the current DMK government has set a target to provide Rs 20,000 crore loan to SHG this year. He also interacted with SHG group members from other districts through video conferencing.

Also read: Telangana CM KCR meets TN CM Stalin at his residence