Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday tweeted out his letter drafted to leaders of 37 political parties across India, inviting them to form the All India Federation for Social Justice, a platform to achieve federalism and social justice at the national level.

"Today, I've written this letter to 37 leaders of key political parties inviting them to be part of the All India Federation for Social Justice. I had announced on 26 January 2022. Let's come together as a true Union of States with conviction, to ensure 'Everything for Everyone", Stalin's tweet read.

The CM further said that the aim of the collective fight would be to ensure 'equal economic, political and social rights and opportunities' leading to the building of the 'egalitarian society visualized by the framers of our Constitution.

"...Our unique, diverse, multi-cultural federation is under threat of bigotry and religious hegemony. These forces can only be fought if all who believe in equality, self-respect and social justice unite together", Stalin further said, emphasizing the need to create the federation.

The DMK chief had first announced the launch of the federation on January 26. In the letter, he is further seen urging different parties to nominate individuals to the collective front.