Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced an all-party meeting on January 8 here to discuss the next course of action on the state’s demand for exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), as an Assembly bill in this regard is pending with the Centre.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s MP gave a memorandum to President against NEET on February 28 and the party also wanted to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the matter but was denied an appointment.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said, "The state assembly passed a resolution and bill on February 19, last year, against NEET and sent it to the Governor. The governor is yet to send it to the President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent."

"The entrance examination coaching will only benefit the rich students. NEET exams have made school education costlier. We cannot remain mute spectators," the CM added further.

During his speech in the assembly, CM also made a statement regarding actions for banning online gambling games.

Meanwhile, Vidhuthalai Siruthaigal party members also walked out of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly while governor R N Ravi was making a speech in order to condemn the governor's action of delaying the permission to NEET ban bill.

NEET is the medical entrance examination for undergraduate courses. Students who qualify for NEET get admission to various medical colleges in India like AIIMS, JIPMER, SGPGI, and others through NEET Counselling.

However, Tamil Nadu opposes the examination on various grounds and wants the students of the state to get admission on the basis of their Class 12 marks just like it happened before NEET was implemented.

