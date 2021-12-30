Pudukottai: An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district on Thursday, December 30, after a stray bullet from a firing range of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), where personnel undergo training, hit him in the head. The training center is located at Pasumalaipettai in the district. The boy was reportedly staying at his grandmother's place in Narthmalai village at the time of the incident.

Police sources said a practice session was being conducted at the CISF shooting range when unexpectedly one of the bullets fired from a rifle pierced through the boy's head. K. Pughazhendi, was reportedly playing near his grandfather's house, located some distance away from his place. The boy was staying in his grandfather’s house.

Pudukottai police have commenced an investigation into the incident by inquiring with the CISF staff. The boy is seriously injured and has been admitted to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. Later, being shifted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, a senior official of Pudukottai Medical College Hospital, who is on the way to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, said the boy is severely injured since the bullet hit on his head. The doctors are trying to revive him, he added.

Also Read: Mortar shell explosion: One BSF jawan killed, eight others suffer injuries in Jaisalmer

After the incident, kin of minor staged a protest on the Trichy-Pudukottai National Highway demanding shutting down of the firing range permanently alleging that it was functioning without following safety norms.

Locals said that a similar incident had taken place a few years ago. The police reached the spot and managed to disperse the crowd after District Revenue Officer showed the Collector's statement and assured them of closing down the firing range and to take stricter actions in regard to the incident.

The police also assured that the allegations of the locals would be thoroughly investigated.

Keenanur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sivasubramanian has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Following the incident, Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu issued the order to close the firing range near Pasumalai Patti.