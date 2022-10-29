Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP on Saturday sought action of the National Commission for Women (NCW) against a DMK functionary for his alleged disparaging remarks against women, especially the party members. Drawing attention to the issue, BJP State chief K Annamalai said Saidai Sidiq, DMK orator, slighted the BJP functionaries -- Khushbu Sundar, Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram, and Gautami -- at a meeting in which he made remarks that reportedly insulted the modesty of women.

In a letter addressed to Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the NCW, Annamalai claimed that a State Minister was present on the stage when Sidiq made the remarks and that no efforts were made to stop Sadiq from continuing his abusive speech.

"We believe that women in our country cannot be deprived of their ambitions to serve society. While the DMK and their allies condone this behaviour, the BJP strongly condemns it and the action against Sidiq will set an example for those who believe they can demean women and get away with it," Annamalai said in the letter.

"With the @arivalayam party leader Thiru @mkstalin avargal refusing to apologise and take action against his party member (who spoke ill of @BJP4TamilNadu women leaders) is evident now. Our women leaders and cadres will organise a massive demonstration against @arivalayam for its third-rate nature of obscene politics in TN against women," the BJP chief said in a tweet. He said the women cadres of the party have preferred a complaint with the police and that the party has moved the Madras High Court seeking its intervention since the local police refused to act on the complaints, he said in another tweet.

DMK women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi has apologised to actress-politician Khushbu Sundar over the remarks against BJP women leaders.

The Thoothukudi MP, also deputy general secretary of the DMK, said neither the party nor its chief M K Stalin would tolerate such remarks. (PTI)