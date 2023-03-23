Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday once again unanimously passed the bill prohibiting online gambling. The move came weeks after Governor RN Ravi returned the bill to the state government, after sitting on it for five months, for its consideration. The governor had argued that the state government lacked the competence to frame such legislation.

Tabling the bill, chief minister and ruling DMK president MK Stalin said, “With a heavy heart, I am standing here. I am anguished that the tragedy of people ending their lives over losing hefty amounts in online gambling is continuing even after the suicides of 41 persons. We cannot run the government, keeping aside our conscience in deep slumber. The purpose of any legislation is people's welfare and protection, which is also our goal.”

In an apparent response to the governor's question of legislative competence, Stalin said, “These deaths are happening in front of our eyes and the government has the duty and responsibility to prevent them. The state government has the power to regulate and streamline the people living within its territory.” Citing the death of one Suresh Kumar, a Chennai-based youth who committed suicide after having lost Rs 17 lakh, the CM said, “in a suicide note, he had pleaded for banning online Rummy". Another deceased youth Vinoth Kumar had written that his suicide should be the last suicide, Stalin said pointing out that law and order is a state subject and the current legislation is under the jurisdiction of "Public Order".

The CM also drew attention to the recent response of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Sports, Anurag Thakur, in Parliament stating that states have the freedom and authority to frame laws pertaining to online gambling. Earlier, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had also told in Parliament that there was no bar on states to enact laws under Article 246 of the Constitution, Stalin added.

Seeking support from all the members, he said “in politics and ideology we might have differences which is quite natural. But, there should not be any contrary opinion in stopping online gambling which is claiming more and more lives. The government is bound by duty to protect people from criminals and prevent crimes. One more life should not be taken away and no more families should come to the streets. This online injustice should not be allowed to continue for any more day.” During the discussion on the bill, members from various parties, including the AIADMK extended their support and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022, was adopted unanimously. In February, the House had re-adopted the Bill seeking to dispense with NEET for MBBS in the state.

Governor, who had returned the bill on March 6 had been cornered as DMK and its allies as well as opposition parties including PMK and AMMK condemned it. Further, questions were also raised as to whose interests the governor was batting for. Interestingly, Ravi had left for Delhi this morning prior to the bill being tabled in the Assembly. Now, the governor seems to be left with no other option but to give his assent as it has been passed by the House for the second time.