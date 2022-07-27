Thiruvallur (TN): A 78-year-old man who sexually assaulted a minor girl and 5 youths who filmed the act and later circulated it on social media groups have been arrested by Thiruvallur police on Tuesday.

Actually, the incident of sexual assault happened three months ago but the issue came to light after the death of the victim girl on July 24th as youths' shared the video clip after her demise. On one hand, the elderly man was unaware of five youths had filmed his act, on the other, the youth suspected that the girl could have been murdered and shared the video, police said.

Police picked up the five youths Kannan, Sathish, Vijayakumar, Ramesh, and Baskar on charges of circulating obscene material and later arrested the elderly man Balu (78) for sexually assaulting the teenager. The girl was a Class IV student of a government school. Police said her mother separated from the family because of another relationship as the girl's father died 5 years ago. She was raised by her uncle's family who works in a brick kiln in the village.

After the girl's last rituals were performed on Monday evening, some youths in the village were seen sharing a video, allegedly of the elderly man raping the girl, among themselves. The video was allegedly recorded by Kannan when he visited his friend's house three months ago. Police traced down the five youths immediately.

The case was transferred to Ambattur, All Women Police Station and subsequently, all 6 arrested persons were produced before the Thiruvallur District Mahila Court where Judge, Subhadra Devi adjourned the case to August 5. She ordered 6 people, including the old man, to be imprisoned in Puzhal Jail.