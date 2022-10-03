Kallakurichi(TN): A group of 108 students from the 1977-1978 batch of the Kallakurichi Government Boys Higher Secondary School celebrated their "Sashtiapthapoorthi" along with their spouses on their school premises after 45 years.

This unique get-together is marked the Sashtiapthapoorthi, it is a traditional practice, that involves a marriage ceremony performed for the couple where the husband has completed 60 years of age and entered the 61st year. Generally, the couple’s children or in-laws, younger siblings, or relatives can organize this 60th birthday pooja.

As a part of the Sashtiapthapoorthi event, all 108 former students exchanged garlands with their spouses. A Mangalyam was played for all of them at the same time after the garlanding event was concluded. The event was also graced by the children and grandchildren of these 108 alumni who crossed the age of 60 this year.

Also read: Two dead, three injured as truck rams into mangled auto in Ambur

Moreover, a commemoration ceremony was also held for those who worked at the school and retired from service in 1987. The former employees also blessed the 108 old students who celebrated their Sashtiapthapoorthi.

The Sashtiapthapoorthi is usually celebrated on the Nakshatra birthday of the Tamil birth month when the one's 60th year is completed and they enter the 61st year. The pooja marks the successful married life that the man has shared with his wife, and ensures a healthy married life further.