Howrah: Trinamool Congress’s minority cell secretary Wazhul Khan who was shot at by some unidentified people, succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital in Howrah on Monday, police said. The killers are yet to be identified.

Guddu Khan, brother of the victim, had quit the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP before the assembly elections this year. The victim's wife, Nasrin Khatun is a former councilor of Howrah Municipal Corporation.

According to Guddu Khan, his elder brother used to come to his new residence every evening and stay there till 10 PM. “He used to talk to the public then and tried to solve their problems. Yesterday too he came. The new residence is very near to the old one. While he was returning to his old residence on Monday night, around five to six miscreants attacked him and shot him on his head. He died on the spot,” Guddu Khan said.

Police reached the spot immediately and arrested three persons. Guddu Khan claimed that his elder brother had been killed by the miscreants who are involved in an extortion racket in the locality. “Because of my brother, extortion virtually stopped in the locality,” Guddu Khan said.

However, he refused to say anything whether the killing has anything to do with local political issues. An FIR has already been filed.

The Howrah district president of Trinamool Congress, Kalyan Ghosh after reaching the spot said, "Wazhul was the party district minority cell secretary and vice-president. Local goons backed by BJP are involved in his murder with an aim to capture ward number 45 of Howrah Municipal Corporation before the polls. In the last elections this ward gave the winning Trinamool Congress MLA, Nandita Chowdhury, the maximum margin,” Ghosh said.

However, the state committee member of BJP, Umesh Rai denied any party involved in the killing. "Throughout the state, the opposition party leaders and workers are facing oppression by the TMC. Before the West Bengal assembly election, Guddu Khan joined the BJP. So we have no role behind the murder of his elder brother. We doubt that Guddu Khan will be their next target. The police should investigate and punish those who are actually involved,” Rai added.