Kolkata: Lawyers belonging to the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) legal wing staged a blockade at Calcutta High Court and prevented other lawyers from entering the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. They alleged that "Justice Gangopadhyay has committed a crime by passing orders in the School Service Commission (SSC) corruption case."

However, another section of lawyers opposed the decision. This resulted in a dispute between the two groups. The development comes a day after the Calcutta High Court stayed a single bench order directing West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities regarding the recruitment of assistant teachers in schools aided by the State Government. The order issued by Justice Gangopadhyay also granted the Central agency to arrest Chatterjee in the case if required. He stated in the order that Chatterjee cannot be hospitalized to dodge the CBI probe.

Following the order Bar Association, Calcutta High Court passed a resolution to boycott Justice Gangopadhyay."The Hon'ble Chief Justice, being the Master of Roster, if not pleased to change the determination of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Wednesday (13/ 4/ 2022) to uphold the Judicial discipline and supremacy of the judiciary as humbly requested by the members of the Bar, will have no option but to abstain from the judicial work in that Court until appropriate recourse is taken having due regard that independent and fair judiciary in the dispensation of justice is the hallmark of a vibrant democracy," said Biswabrata Basu Mallick, Hony. Secretary of Bar Association, Calcutta High Court.