Agartala: Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress has decided to hold a massive protest rally against the misrule of BJP led Tripura government on November 14. Speaking at a press conference, Tripura Incharge of Trinamool Congress Rajib Banerjee alleged that the law and order have totally collapsed in the state and claimed that Tripura is in the second position in terms of crime against women in the Northeast.

"Since last few days the way incidents of gang rape are taking place across the state is really very unfortunate. Many BJP leaders and workers are involved in these gang rape incidents," he alleged. The Trinamool leader further claimed that as per a report by the Tripura government in the last 2.5 years more than 2000 cases of crime against women were registered and among which 381 are rape cases.

"On average six rape cases in a month are taking place. Crimes are rising against women, along with a rising number of murders. The Chief Minister is silent. If such a situation continues, Trinamool Congress can't stay mum. We have decided to hold a huge protest rally with a mass gathering in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, against the misrule of BJP-led state government," Banerjee told reporters.

The senior leader of the party Sushmita Dev who is also a Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha termed the BJP government as Jumlaa and said, "Prior to 2018, the BJP has released Vision Document in which they had made several promises for people. But they formed a government and it was very unfortunate that in the last 4.5 years this government failed to deliver a single promise. This BJP is a Jumla government".

The party has further informed that they will campaign and distribute leaflets about the misrule of the Tripura government and about the Bengal model of governance. "Each and every scheme promised by TMC has been fulfilled but nothing happened in Tripura.

What kind of good governance is going on where four gang rapes take place, and open shoot out occurred. We fought for the people of Tripura and will fight in the coming days as well," said Dev. She said on TMC can bring peace and good governance. "We are the only option," she added. Trinamool Congress state general secretary Pujan Biswas and others were present.