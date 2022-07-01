Agartala: Trinamool Congress workers and leaders have staged a silent protest under the Gandhi statue at the Circuit House in Agartala against the series of violent attacks being faced by the TMC workers soon after the by-poll results were declared. Pradesh Trinamool Congress president Subal Bhowmik, who was present at the site during the protest, said that post-election terrorism had taken a terrible turn in the entire state.

“Violence is rampant in those constituencies where by-elections have not taken place. An atmosphere of fear and panic has been created across the state. The Chief Minister has no role to play in preventing violence. People are not able to open their mouths against such widespread violence which has established the kingdom of the jungle”, Bhowmik said. He further said that the Trinamool Congress will continue its movement against this misrule.

“Silent protests are being held at the feet of Mahatma Gandhi to stop the violence that is currently going on in the entire state. BJP wants to establish unprincipled and non-ideological politics”, he said. He added that Congress and the CPI (M) wanted to bring back terrorism in 1988.

“The people of the state have been freed from the corruption of the communists with great difficulty. So there is only the Trinamool Congress who knows that the BJP is an alternative and democracy in the state can bring back peace,” he added.