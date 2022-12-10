New Delhi: TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhle said "I was arrested on orders of BJP, got bail, re-arrested, and got bail again - all in a span of 4 days. I am grateful to the Hon’ble judiciary for upholding my liberty".

He further says BJP is hilariously mistaken if they thought this would break me. I am only going to come at them harder. With these messages on twitter, Gokhle has directly challenged the BJP and its leaders who hatched conspiracy to put him behind the bar.

The TMC leader had on December 1 tweeted a news clipping about information purportedly obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse cost Rs 30 crore.

Soon after, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted a 'fact check', saying the information was fake. An FIR was registered against Gokhale on charges of forgery and printing defamatory content, and he was arrested on December 6. He was granted bail by the court in Ahmedabad on Thursday, following the completion of his police custody, but hours later, he was arrested in another case registered by Morbi police.

Meanwhile, the TMC has written to the chief election commissioner, demanding an inquiry into the actions of the Gujarat Police over the arrest of party spokesperson Saket Gokhale, alleging he was being "falsely implicated". Hours after he secured bail from a metropolitan court on Thursday, the Gujarat Police arrested Gokhale again in a case related to his tweet about the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.