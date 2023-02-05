Agartala: Ahead of Tripura 2023 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress on Sunday released its poll manifesto and said that the party wants to implement the ‘Bengal model’ in Tripura with development being the main focus. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Tripura on Monday and take out a rally on February 7. In its election manifesto, the party has promised a "brighter future" with an emphasis in major sectors of the economy, employment, education, agriculture, law and order, health, women empowerment and social security, civic infrastructure, governance, culture and tourism.

Speaking at a press conference, TMC Tripura in-charge Rajiv Banerjee said, “The manner in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is working for the development of West Bengal, nobody can deny the good work. Not a single state has progressed at such a fast pace in the last 10 years as West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek want to implement the same development model in Tripura, along with more development work”.

Echoing the same Higher Education Minister Bratya Basu said that TMC will use the Bengal development model in Tripura by expanding it and adding more development work based on Tripura's perspective. TMC state president Pijush Kanti Biswas lashed out at the BJP government for fooling people with fake promises.

“In 2018 PM Modi promised many things when people wanted to oust Congress and CPI-M from the state, but not a single promise was fulfilled. People have now realised how there were deprived of everything and were cheated. People are now coming under attack whenever they want to raise their voices against BJP. Now people have decided to oust BJP from power”, Biswas said.