Kolkata: The ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress, on Monday, released a 10- point “People’s Chargesheet: 20 years of political instability, misrule, and suffering for the people of Goa.”

The chargesheet contains an understanding that the youths might play a key role in determining the poll fate in Goa in the coming days, TMC has focused on the twin issues of economic disaster and unemployment.

According to chargesheet, "one of four youths in Goa is unemployed and the state ranks 8th worst among all states in youth unemployment. Petrol and diesel prices stand at an all-time high crossing Rs 100 a litre. It ranks fourth-worst among all the states in India in ease of doing business, 16,000 MSMEs have shut down in the last decade, making it the only State in India to witness a decline (18.6 per cent). The state's debt has increased eight-fold since 2001. Today, each Goan has a debt of Rs 1.53 lakh,” the chargesheet read.

The Trinamool Congress has also attacked the BJP-ruled state government on the law and order issue. “Crime in Goa rose sharply by 60 per cent in the last four years alone. Five women are raped in the state every month, three of whom are minors,” the document added.

TMC also attacked the state government for its failure to start lawful mining despite the Supreme Court’s order. "The state government failed to recover the illegal mining loot amounting to Rs 35,000 crore as calculated by the Shah Commission report. There is a complete lack of foresight which has directly cost the livelihoods of 2.5 lakh Goans dependent on mining,” said Trinamool Congress.

Claiming that the basic infrastructure the state in shambles, Trinamool Congress in the People’s Chargesheet has claimed that five out of 12 talukas face a shortage of potable water, leaving Goa severely water-stressed. “A life is lost almost every day due to Goa’s miserable roads. It records seven times more accidents than the national average. The public transport system pathetic. Women and students are among the worst hit. Goans have to pay three times the average electricity bill adding to their misery amid the pandemic,” the document read.

Claiming that healthcare and education systems in Goa have been destroyed, TMC claimed that only four PHCs out of 23 mandated PHCs exist in the state.

According to it, a total of 11.32 lakh Goans are denied their right to public healthcare and the state recorded the highest COVID-19 death rate & second highest infection rate in India. “The state government’s vested interest in oxygen procurement caused 75 deaths in just four days in GMC, during the second wave. A total of 239 out of 1486 schools in Goa have only one teacher, 152 government primary schools have been closed in the last 8 years,” the document added.